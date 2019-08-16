Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.60. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 36,724 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tailored Brands by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tailored Brands by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,010 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

