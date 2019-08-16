Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,487. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $15,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 445,585 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 95.8% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 476,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 109.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

