Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,577,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after acquiring an additional 231,693 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 655,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 168,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

SPLV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 350,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

