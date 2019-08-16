Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.58. 14,440,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,515,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

