Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

NEE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.17. 152,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $217.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

