Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $461,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. 37,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

