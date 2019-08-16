Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 1.76. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 467,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 244,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after buying an additional 2,395,322 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

