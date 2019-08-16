Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.9% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. 3,147,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,004. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

