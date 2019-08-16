Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Director Acquires $381,150.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $9,646,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 107.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $623,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on TH. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Target Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

