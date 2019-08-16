Tarush (TAS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Tarush has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Tarush token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hubi and IDAX. Tarush has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $1.02 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00266688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.01305414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00094556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Tarush Profile

Tarush’s launch date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.