TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of LON:TBCG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,294 ($16.91). The company had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,508. TBC Bank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,204 ($15.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,766 ($23.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,449.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,535.76.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

