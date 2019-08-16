TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,784 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,784 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.72.

ELAN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

