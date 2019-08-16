TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,554 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 130.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,917. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $653,590.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $1,004,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,516 shares in the company, valued at $86,009,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,758 shares of company stock worth $17,479,206. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

