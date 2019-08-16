TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 53,440 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Continental worth $33,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in United Continental by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in United Continental by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 70,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

