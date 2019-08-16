TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $32,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

FE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 85,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

