TD Asset Management Inc. Has $30.87 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301,275 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of TransAlta worth $30,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 15.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 244,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 33.1% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -22.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on TAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

