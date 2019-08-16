TD Asset Management Inc. Has $36.26 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

