TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 312,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,515,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

