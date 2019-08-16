TD Securities Boosts Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$23.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRX. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heroux Devtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

TSE:HRX opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.89. Heroux Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.05 and a 52-week high of C$20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $710.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$157.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Gravel sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.86, for a total transaction of C$55,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,921 shares in the company, valued at C$723,648.06.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.