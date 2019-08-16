TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.67%.

TPCS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,819. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of -1.84. TechPrecision has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.