TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.96

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and traded as low as $12.60. TECSYS shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $166.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

