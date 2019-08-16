TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.36

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.36 and traded as high as $27.38. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 290 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Company Profile (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

