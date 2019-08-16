Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of TLS stock traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$3.77 ($2.67). 52,296,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of A$2.71 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.01 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.52.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.