Templeton Global Growth Fund (ASX:TGG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd (ASX:TGG) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.18 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.18 ($0.84), approximately 27,214 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.19 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million and a P/E ratio of 69.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.26.

About Templeton Global Growth Fund (ASX:TGG)

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

