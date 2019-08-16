Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L Purchases 613,781 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 613,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $12,349,273.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 173,235 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15.

On Friday, July 26th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $575,629.76.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 200,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $3,872,000.00.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 192,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,690. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

