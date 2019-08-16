Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Issues Earnings Results

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Tengasco stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,699. Tengasco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.51.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

