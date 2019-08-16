Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Releases Earnings Results

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGC opened at $0.65 on Friday. Tengasco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

