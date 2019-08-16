Ternio Market Cap Tops $4.51 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ternio token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $17,643.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ternio has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00266158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.01313558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio launched on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

