Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $120,508.00 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.00 per share, with a total value of $120,508.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $679.65 per share, with a total value of $33,302.85.

On Friday, August 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $673.70 per share, with a total value of $33,011.30.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $659.12 per share, with a total value of $32,296.88.

On Monday, August 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $689.76 per share, with a total value of $33,798.24.

On Friday, August 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.23 per share, with a total value of $35,291.27.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $800.00 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $740.50 per share, with a total value of $36,284.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $749.50 per share, with a total value of $36,725.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $753.12 per share, with a total value of $36,902.88.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $768.84 per share, with a total value of $37,673.16.

NYSE:TPL traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $662.11. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $747.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.55. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $409.00 and a 52 week high of $915.66.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $247,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $214,000. grace capital grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. grace capital now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 165.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

