Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $33,302.85 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $679.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 188 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.00 per share, with a total value of $120,508.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $673.70 per share, with a total value of $33,011.30.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $659.12 per share, with a total value of $32,296.88.

On Monday, August 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $689.76 per share, with a total value of $33,798.24.

On Friday, August 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.23 per share, with a total value of $35,291.27.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $800.00 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $740.50 per share, with a total value of $36,284.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.50 per share, with a total value of $36,725.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $753.12 per share, with a total value of $36,902.88.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $768.84 per share, with a total value of $37,673.16.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $657.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $409.00 and a one year high of $915.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santa Monica Partners LP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

