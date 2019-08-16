TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.07.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 14,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,109. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

