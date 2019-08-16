The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Lisa Chang Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $54.23. 385,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,256,741. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

