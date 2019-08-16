TheStreet Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $14.10 to $14.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of -0.34. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

