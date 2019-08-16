Theta Token (THETA) Trading 30% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Token token can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Fatbtc and Huobi. During the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.38 or 0.04885465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047760 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, WazirX, Coinbit, OKEx, DDEX, Upbit, Coineal, IDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Huobi, Fatbtc and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

