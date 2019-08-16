Thomas B. Nusz Purchases 30,000 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Thomas B. Nusz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,716.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,256,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,312. The stock has a market cap of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Williams Capital lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

