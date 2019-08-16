Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 260 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 70 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $9,649.50.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 88 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $12,373.68.

Shares of FFIV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. 7,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,464. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.62.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 306.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

