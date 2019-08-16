Tierion Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and $762,375.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00267264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.01318111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

