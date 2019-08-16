TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 302,250 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $77,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 51.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 379,849 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 107.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 276,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.76.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 48,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $1,460,613.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $303,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,053. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 15,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.61. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

