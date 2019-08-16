TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $103.71 Million Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,341 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $103,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 5,626 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $489,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,353,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.83. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

