TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $190.72 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $190,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.