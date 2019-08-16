TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.97% of Addus Homecare worth $68,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 228,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 163,524 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 142,924 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $9,015,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $89.46. 17,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $92.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

