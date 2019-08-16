TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 146,455 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,455 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $90,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

