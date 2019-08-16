TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 20,580 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Tyler Technologies worth $123,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $257.96. 4,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,529. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $257.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $6,605,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.81, for a total value of $525,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,173 shares of company stock worth $23,965,963. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

