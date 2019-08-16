TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.67

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$114.67 and last traded at C$114.39, with a volume of 24499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.