Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. AJO LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,537.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,518,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after buying an additional 1,348,168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,018,000 after buying an additional 1,219,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,290,943 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,013,000 after buying an additional 1,113,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,719,195 shares of the airline’s stock worth $193,063,000 after buying an additional 892,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

