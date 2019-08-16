Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $646,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of ScanSource worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of SCSC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.