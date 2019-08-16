Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $677,000 in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,491,000 after acquiring an additional 346,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $21,105,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $20,966,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,493.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

