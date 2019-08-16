Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 14,600 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 528,497 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,173 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492,217 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 963,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 564,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 216,155 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.50 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 174.07%.

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $46.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.