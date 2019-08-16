TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.65. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 105,156 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

