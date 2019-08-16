Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Tower International reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower International.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tower International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Tower International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOWR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Tower International has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

